Punjab govt data shows over half of Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana beneficiaries are aged 36–59

More than half of the women who have received financial assistance under the Punjab government's Mukh Mantri Maawan Dhian Satkar Yojana are in the 36–59 age group, according to beneficiary data released by the state government.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann rolled out ‘Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’ under which women from the general category will receive ₹1,000 a month. (@BhagwantMann X) (HT_PRINT)

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The data shows that women aged 36–45 account for 25.2% of beneficiaries, while those in the 46–59 age group make up 25.4%. Together, they constitute over 50% of the beneficiaries covered under the scheme.

The government said more than 33 lakh eligible women who completed registration by June 25 have already received the assistance in their bank accounts. The remaining eligible beneficiaries are scheduled to receive the amount on August 1. Around 70 lakh women have registered under the scheme so far.

The state said the higher representation of women in the 36–59 age bracket reflects a period when many households face expenses related to children's education, healthcare, housing and other family responsibilities.

Beneficiaries from different districts said they had used the financial assistance to meet education, healthcare and household expenses.

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{{^usCountry}} Sunita Rani, 48, from Dhani Kharaswali village in Fazilka district, said she used the money to pay her son's school fees and support household expenditure. Paccho, 55, a widow from Ferozepur, said she spent part of the assistance on medical treatment and used the rest for household needs, including her grandson's school fees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunita Rani, 48, from Dhani Kharaswali village in Fazilka district, said she used the money to pay her son's school fees and support household expenditure. Paccho, 55, a widow from Ferozepur, said she spent part of the assistance on medical treatment and used the rest for household needs, including her grandson's school fees. {{/usCountry}}

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Karamjit Kaur, 46, a member of a self-help group, said she purchased a new pair of spectacles and fuel for her scooter with the assistance and plans to use future instalments for her son's sports-related expenses. Preeti, 28, a domestic worker from Fazilka, said the funds helped her pay her children's school fees, while another beneficiary, Baljit Kaur, said she used the assistance to meet medical expenses.

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According to the government, the scheme provides monthly financial assistance to eligible women through direct benefit transfers, with beneficiary feedback indicating that the funds are primarily being used for education, healthcare and day-to-day household expenditure.