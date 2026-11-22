The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday released a report card on the performance of the governments in Delhi and neighbouring states regarding achieving targets set under their 2026 action plans for tackling air pollution.

People at Kartavya Path near the smog-engulfed India Gate, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI) more less

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This report card tabulates data up to October 31, while the final report card for 2026 will be released January next year.

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The targets were set for numerous categories, including increasing construction and demolition waste processing capacity, and the number of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) and parking lots.

For instance, in the paddy-stubble management category, governments were given different targets for utilising biomass pellets and briquettes.

Both Haryana and Punjab have so far shown "unsatisfactory" performance in this category. While Haryana has achieved 35 per cent of its target (19,66,127.75 tonnes), Punjab has achieved 53 per cent (22,02,500 tonnes).

However, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh achieved 100 per cent of their target for functional crop residue management (CRM) machines, except Punjab, which achieved 88 per cent.

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi achieved its target of installing 19 CAAQMS, while Haryana so far has not installed even a single CAAQMS against the target of 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi achieved its target of installing 19 CAAQMS, while Haryana so far has not installed even a single CAAQMS against the target of 23. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan have shown unsatisfactory performance in achieving their targets for building parking lots. Delhi has built only 15 out of the 266 lots it is supposed to develop by the end of 2026. Haryana has built nine out of 79, Rajasthan four out of 19, but Uttar Pradesh has built 21 against its target of 24.

In the category of increasing city buses, Delhi achieved 71 per cent of its target, Haryana 8 per cent, Rajasthan zero per cent, and Uttar Pradesh 44 per cent.

In the case of increasing municipal solid waste (MSW) processing capacity, all four regions have shown unsatisfactory performance. Delhi is at the bottom of the list, with zero increase in MSW processing capacity against a target of 650 tonnes per day.

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All of the regions failed to set up even a single green crematorium this year, according to the report card. Delhi was required to build 49, Haryana 196, Rajasthan 53, and Uttar Pradesh 123.

In a statement on Sunday, the CAQM said, "The final report card for 2026 will be out in January 2027. States and Delhi governments have the opportunity to improve their ranking by accelerating their efforts during the remaining time of the year 2026."