Punjab man, 54, dies of high altitude sickness in Lahaul-Spiti while returning from Leh

PTI |
Jun 03, 2025 12:51 AM IST

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul-Spiti, Ilma Afroz, said the region poses a risk for travellers with pre-existing respiratory problems.

A 54-year-old man from Punjab died of high altitude sickness and hypoxemia at Darcha on the Manali-Leh National Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, police said on Monday.

Lahaul-Spiti SP Ilma Afroz has urged tourists to carry oxygen cylinders, oxygen tablets, and first aid kits while travelling to the region.(File/PTI)
Lahaul-Spiti SP Ilma Afroz has urged tourists to carry oxygen cylinders, oxygen tablets, and first aid kits while travelling to the region.(File/PTI)

Varinderjit Singh, a resident of Aman Bagh Colony in Patiala, fell sick due to sudden respiratory distress while returning from Leh along with his wife and daughter on Sunday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul-Spiti, Ilma Afroz, said the region, located at a very high altitude with low oxygen levels, poses a risk for travellers with pre-existing respiratory problems.

She advised people with such health issues to avoid travel beyond Darcha, Gramphu and Losar, and urged tourists to carry oxygen cylinders, oxygen tablets, and first aid kits while also staying hydrated.

The lack of mobile network connectivity beyond Darcha, Gramphu and Losar makes it extremely difficult to seek help in emergencies, she added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Punjab man, 54, dies of high altitude sickness in Lahaul-Spiti while returning from Leh
