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Punjab Police withdraws security cover of MP Harbhajan Singh

The Punjab Police security was deployed at the former cricketer's residence at the Chhotti Baradari locality in Jalandhar.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 02:52 pm IST
PTI |
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The Punjab Police is learnt to have withdrawn the security cover of Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, one of the seven lawmakers who switched to the BJP from AAP alongside Raghav Chadha, sources said.

Meanwhile, security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force could be seen deployed outside the residence of the former cricketer on Sunday.(PTI)

The police security cover comprising 9-10 policemen was withdrawn on Saturday, they said.

The Punjab Police security was deployed at the former cricketer's residence at the Chhotti Baradari locality in Jalandhar.

Also read: AAP to move Rajya Sabha chair, President against Raghav Chadha-led rebel MPs who joined BJP

Meanwhile, security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force could be seen deployed outside the residence of the former cricketer on Sunday.

AAP workers on Saturday held protests outside the residences of Singh, Ashok Mittal and Rajinder Gupta, who have joined BJP, and wrote 'Gaddar' (traitor) on the boundary walls of their residences with spray paint in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

Mann alleged that the BJP was trying to break the AAP and had "betrayed the people of Punjab".

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
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