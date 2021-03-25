Punjab reports year's highest single-day spike of 2,700 new Covid-19 cases

Punjab on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of this year as the state reported 2,700 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin.

The state, which is one of the major contributors to the active cases of the country, has more than 21,000 active cases as of Thursday. The active cases in the state rose from around 19,000 on Tuesday to more than 21,000 on Thursday. The number of total confirmed cases in the state amounts to more than 2.21 lakh with the death toll at 6,517.

Over 40,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the state. On Thursday, 1,735 patients were discharged which took the tally of recoveries to more than 1.95 lakh, the data showed.

Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, SAS Nagar and Amritsar are the top five districts with the highest number of active cases in the state. Jalandhar reported the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours -413, followed by Ludhiana with 340 new cases.

The state has a total of six containment zones and 73 micro containment zones, the data in the Punjab health bulletin showed.