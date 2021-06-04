Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab to ask private hospitals to return Covid-19 vaccines after criticism
india news

Punjab to ask private hospitals to return Covid-19 vaccines after criticism

In a video message, the minister alleged that 140,000 doses of Covaxin that were sold to the state for ₹400 per dose were then sold to about 20 private hospitals for as much as ₹1,000
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)

Punjab will have private hospitals return the Covaxin doses sold to them at a higher rate amid much criticism over the move, officials aware of the matter said and added state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has issued directions in this regard and also ordered a probe.

Principal Secretary (health) Hussain Lal confirmed the move but did not comment further.

HT on Thursday reported how the state government was selling the Covaxin bought for 400 a dose to private hospitals for 1,060 a dose. The hospitals were, in turn, administering the vaccines for 1,560 a dose.

Also Read | Profiteering from pandemic: 80k vials already sold, officials now say it was one-time measure

The authorities earlier justified the move, with an official saying that it was “only a one-time measure”.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday accused the Punjab government of profiteering by selling Covid-19 vaccines to the public “at a premium” and to private hospitals “at a profit”. In a video message, Javadekar alleged 140,000 doses of Covaxin were sold to the state for 400 per dose. He added they were then sold to about 20 private hospitals for as much as 1,000 per dose. “The private hospitals are selling these doses to the people for 1,500 in turn,” he alleged.

“The whole state is affected by the pandemic. However, vaccine management is poor, and the government has not even paid attention to testing. For the last three days, the entire government machinery is in Delhi… who is going to look after the state?”

Also Read | Govt move to sell vaccine at a premium to private hospitals raises eyebrows

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has been in Delhi to meet a three-member party panel formed to resolve infighting in the ruling Congress. A section of leaders in the Congress is believed to be unwilling to contest next year’s assembly election under Singh’s leadership.

“For their own internal politics, they are ignoring the people of Punjab. This is a big sin being committed by Congress. Rahul Gandhi, instead of giving lectures to others, should first ensure that work is done being properly in the state,” Javadekar said.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal also hit out at the Punjab government for profiteering from the pandemic.

Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday demanded a high court-monitored probe into the manner in which the Congress government “is creating an artificial shortage of vaccines for the common man by selling doses at a hefty profit to private hospitals.”

“A case should be registered against state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for diverting vaccines meant for the common man to private institutions,” Sukhbir said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP