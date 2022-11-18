Punjab: Woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight, probe on

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 07:22 PM IST

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed by the police.

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A 39-year-old woman was on Friday shot dead by an unidentified person outside Punjab's Bathinda bus stand. Eyewitnesses said the woman was standing near a parked car, when a masked man came from behind the car, and fired shots at her before fleeing the spot.

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital right away, where the doctor pronounced her dead. The deceased has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Hajiratan locality of Bathinda city, said Davinder Gill, deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

Reacting to the incident, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for the complete collapse of the law and order situation in the state and said, “The other day@BhagwantMann while replying to @AmitShah was taunting him that law & order in PB is better than Up & Bihar but today’s brutal killing of a lady near police post in Bathinda in broad daylight shows PB is worse than Up & Bihar. Cm must take responsibility of murders!”, Khaira tweeted.

The incident took place days after Hindu right-wing leader Sudhir Suri, who headed Punjab-based Shiv Sena (Taksali), was shot dead while he was taking part in a protest outside a temple in the presence of police in Amritsar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress targeted the Mann-led AAP government over Suri’s killing, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

