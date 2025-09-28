Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda on life support after accident. Who is he?

Rajvir Jawanda, a Punjabi singer and actor, was critically injured after a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. His condition was reported as extremely critical, and he sustained head and spine injuries. Rajvir Jawanda has a YouTube channel that he started back in 2019 and has posted over 250 videos with a total of 935K subscribers. (Rajvir Jawanda/Instagram)

Rajvir's motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly came onto the road, leading to a crash in Himachal Pradesh. Jawanda was first taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he suffered a head and spine injury and also went into cardiac arrest. He was later referred to the Fortis Hospital. In a statement, Fortis Hospital said that the singer was put on advanced life support.

Who is Rajvir Jawanda?

Rajvir Jawanda is a 35-year-old Punjabi artist well known for his hit tracks like “Surname”, “Kamla”, “Mera Dil”, and “Sardari.” He has also worked in Punjabi films, including in “Jind Jaan,” “Mindo Taseeldarni”, and “Kaka Ji.” Jawanda is a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, in Punjab.

In 2014, he began his music career with his single Munda Like Me. According to his bio on Apple Music, Jawanda abandoned his first career choice of becoming a police officer in order to pursue an artistic career. His songs, whether about love or celebrating Punjabi pride, are filled with his soulful voice.

Active on social media

He has a YouTube channel where he regularly posts his music videos. He started the channel back in 2019 and has posted over 250 videos with a total of 935K subscribers. Further, he also has an Instagram account with 2 million followers and over 200 posts. A day before his accident, Jawanda posted a video of himself with the song “Tu Dis Painda.”

From politicians to fellow Punjabi singers, everyone is praying for Jawanda’s speedy recovery. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also reacted to the accident and prayed for his health.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also took to Instagram and wrote in a story: "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just heard about the accident news." Fellow singers, including Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal also visited him at the hospital.