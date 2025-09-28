Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda suffers head injuries in bike accident; critical

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, 35, was critically injured in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. According to police, the singer’s motorcycle collided with stray cattle on the road, leading to the mishap. Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, 35, was critically injured in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. According to police, the singer’s motorcycle collided with stray cattle on the road, leading to the mishap.

Jawanda, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, was first taken to the civil hospital where doctors confirmed that he had suffered severe head and spine injuries and also suffered cardiac arrest. He was later referred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

In a media statement, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said “Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was referred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on September 27 and reported in the emergency at 1.45 pm in an extremely critical condition. As per available information, he had sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident earlier in the morning and had also suffered a cardiac arrest at the civil hospital before being transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the emergency and neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support. He is currently on ventilator support and remains in a critical state under close monitoring.”

Jawanda is married and is well-known for his hit tracks such as “Kali Jawande Di”, “Mera Dil”, and “Sardari”. He has also acted in Punjabi films. On Friday, just a day before the accident, he had posted a video on Instagram promoting his new song.

Meanwhile, several political leaders, including Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, education minister Harjot Singh Bains, and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, said they have prayed for speedy recovery of the singer. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa also prayed for the singer’s recovery.

Fellow singers Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal visited him at the hospital. Fans have flooded social media with messages, praying for his speedy recovery.