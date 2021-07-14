Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh's body found in Kangra after flash flood
india news

Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh's body found in Kangra after flash flood

Manmeet Singh is one of the brothers of Punjab's famous Sain brothers, known for their Sufi rendition.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 05:36 AM IST
NDRF personnel continues rescue operations following flash floods at Boh village.(ANI)

The body of Punjabi singer Manmeet Singh has been discovered from the Kareri lake area in Kangra district, as rescue operations went on Tuesday night following the flash flood. Reports said Manmeet Singh, one of the singers of Sain brother, a music group known for their Sufi songs, came to Dharamshala a few days ago along with some friends. On Monday, they went to Kareri from Dharamsala. During the torrential rains, Manmeet Singh is believed to have slipped and fallen into Kareri lake. His body is now being sent to Amritsar.

Senior superintendent of police, Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said it was reported on Monday that Manmeet Singh was missing.

At least nine persons died and eight others went missing due to the flash floods in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. According to the data provided by the state revenue department and the state disaster management authority, 142 roads are blocked in the state, at present.

After the flash flood on Monday, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur took an aerial survey of the state and assured that the state government will provide new hoises at the Boh Valley, which has been damaged the most in the flash flood. "A village in Boh was severely hit during heavy rains on Monday. I am sad to hear that a woman has lost her life in this landslide. Nine people are still trapped under the debris. We are trying our best to rescue them,” he said on Tuesday.

Topics
himachal pradesh flash flood
