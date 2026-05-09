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Puri Jagannath temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' inventory work to resume on May 11: Official

Puri Jagannath temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' inventory work to resume on May 11: Official

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Puri, The Shree Jagannath Temple authorities on Saturday said the inventory process of the sacred 'Ratna Bhandar' of the Puri temple will resume on May 11 and will continue for two days, adhering to the SOPs approved by the Odisha government.

Puri Jagannath temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' inventory work to resume on May 11: Official

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said that the Ratna Bhandar inventory was paused for some days due to the ongoing 'Chandan Jatra' of the Lord.

"As the bahar Chandan Jatra festival will be completed on Sunday, it was decided to resume Ratna Bhandar inventory on May 11 and May 12 following the Standard Operating Procedure ," Padhee said.

The Ratna Bhandar inventory work started in the 12th-century shrine on March 25, 2026, after a gap of 48 years, as per the approval of the state government.

"So far, the inventory of the jewellery and valuables kept in 'Chalanti Bhandar' and 'Bahar Bhandar' are completed, while the counting of the items is underway in the 'Bhitar Bhandar' . It was temporarily suspended due to Chandan Jatra," an official said.

After the inventory work of each day, the keys of the inner chamber are kept at the state treasury for security reasons, he said.

The inventory work is being conducted without affecting the daily rituals of the temple. The devotees are allowed to have darshan of the deities from 'Bahar Katha' during the inventory work.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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