Home / India News / QR code on RT-PCR reports must for passengers flying out of India from today
india news

QR code on RT-PCR reports must for passengers flying out of India from today

The rule is applicable to all those passengers who are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report as per the guidelines issued by their respective destination countries.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Covid-19 testing labs started providing QR codes on RT-PCR test reports after cases of people editing the reports to show a negative result to meet the regulatory requirements were reported.(ANI)

Passengers travelling abroad will need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report with a QR code from Saturday, the Union ministry of civil aviation said in a set of guidelines issued last week to ensure minimum physical contact. "The airline operators are advised to accept only those passengers who are carrying a negative RT-PCR test report with QR code for boarding international flights departing from India after 0001 hours on 22nd May 2021," the ministry said in a release.

Airlines operating in international sectors were advised to make the necessary arrangements. The rule applied to those passengers who are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report as per the guidelines issued by their destination countries, the release added.

Many laboratories have now started providing QR codes on RT-PCR test reports after cases of people editing the reports to show a negative result to meet the regulatory requirements have been reported.

Covid-19 manager at Pune's Krsnaa Diagnostics, Shravan Mutha, said that his lab had taken up the practice to counter fake-negative reports. "The QR code takes you to our portal, where the patient can get the details," he said.

As the second wave of the pandemic continues to rage in the country, the ban on international commercial passenger flights remains in place till May 31. Several countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, the UAE and Britain, have also banned flights from India to curb the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 strain that was first found in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus testing rt-pcr test rt-pcr
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP