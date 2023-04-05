Quran skipped at Channakeshava Rathotsava amid protests by right-wing groups

Mysuru The practice of reciting Quran before the ‘rath’ is part of the tradition at the festival at Sri Channakeshava Swamy temple in Belur in Hassan district. (HT Photo)

Amid protests by right-wing groups, the Quran was not recited as per the tradition of the annual car festival of Sri Channakeshava Swamy temple in Belur in Hassan district on Tuesday.

The practice of reciting Quran before the ‘rath’ is part of the tradition at the festival. But Hindu workers have objected to the recitation alleging it is against the Hindu culture. The workers of Hindu outfits had staged a protest on March 28 against the recitation and served an ultimatum to the authorities to withdraw the custom before April 3.

Following threats, this festival, the Qazis limited it to the recitation of verses. Meanwhile, the workers of Hindu organisations shouted “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

After placing Shri Channakeshava Swami Utsav Murti on the chariot, the family of Syed Sajjad Bhasha Qadri of Doddamedur village stood on the steps of the temple and recited the Shloka as per tradition. After that the chariot festival started.

The tradition of reciting the Quran during the Channakesava temple fair dates back to 1929 and there are records for this. However, in the last few years, activists of Hindu organisations have been opposing this, questioning why Quran is chanted in front of a Hindu god. Amid protests, Hassan deputy commissioner MS Archana intervened and got a report from Agama Pandit of the Department of Muzarai.

Despite strong opposition from pro-Hindu organizations, the state Muzarai department issued a circular on Monday allowing the recitation of the Quran during the Rathotsava of the historic temple. However, instead of reading the Quran in front of the chariot, as was the practice six years ago, provision has been made to read the Quran on the steps of the temple.

In the temple manual, there is a reference to the presence of other categories of devotees along with Brahmins. There is a reference that there is a custom of Qazi Saheb as a representative of the Muslim community to accept honour from the temple and offer salutations to the God during the Rathotsava season. As per the Belur Sri Channakeshava Temple manual, family members of Qazi Saheb of Medur should receive tribute from the temple on Rathotsava day. It is mentioned in the circular that one should accept the grain offering and offer salutations to the deity.

Further, section 58 of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act 1997 Act 2022 has referred to this tradition. The Muzarai department in its order instructed to take steps to ensure that there is no difference in the customs and practices that have been going on in the temple for decades. The government said that the circular was issued based on the report of the senior Agama Pandit team who visited the temple on March 30.

The team collected information from temple priests, officials and management committee. Based on this, the government has issued a circular.

“The Quazis have not recited Quran this time at the steps of temple. He recited Shlokas only,” Chennakeshava temple managing committee president Dr Narayana swamy told reporters. He said Quazi offered prayers to the deity as per tradition.

The car festival will continue till April 5. Meanwhile, the police have made tight security arrangements under leadership of SP Hariram Shankar.