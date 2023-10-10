Raghav Chadha of AAP moves Delhi HC against trial court over bungalow allocation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday moved Delhi High Court challenging a trial court's decision to vacate an interim order that gave a nod and paved the way for the Rajya Sabha secretariat to evict him from the government bungalow allotted to him. The counsel appearing for Chadha told the court that the AAP leader has been served with a notice and eviction proceedings are going on.

Raghav Chadha

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula.

The high court has agreed to list the plea for Wednesday.

On October 5, the Patiala House court said Chadha could not claim an absolute right to occupy the government bungalow while vacating an interim order passed on April 18 that had directed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to dispossess Chadha from the government bungalow.

Notably, Chadha was given a Type 6 bungalow in July last year. He had requested the Rajya Sabha Chairman for a bigger Type 7 accommodation, which was allotted to him in September that year. However, in March, the secretariat cancelled the allotment, arguing that the first-time MP was not entitled to a bungalow of that grade. The AAP leader had then started residing at the bungalow with his parents after carrying out renovation work.

Raghav Chadha on bungalow allocation row

The AAP MP last week said that the cancellation of his allotted bungalow in the national capital is “arbitrary and unprecedented”, and alleged that it was one at the “dictates of the BJP to further their political motives and vested interest”.

Issuing a statement, Chadha said, “It is unprecedented in more than 70 years of history of Rajya Sabha that a sitting Rajya Sabha member is sought to be removed from his duly allotted accommodation where he has been residing for a while and more than 4 years of his tenure as Rajya Sabha member are still remaining.”

“The manner of the entire exercise leaves me with no option but to believe that these have been carried out at the dictates of BJP to further their political motives and vested interest in order to scuttle and stifle the political criticism raised by the vocal parliamentarians like me,” he added.

