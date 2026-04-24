Raghav Chadha on why he left AAP along with 6 other MPs: ‘Mai unke gunaah me…

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha left the Aam Aadmi Party along with six other party MPs and merged with the BJP in a big jolt to Arvind Kejriwal's party.

Raghav Chadha on Friday left the Aam Aadmi Party along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI)

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Seven of the ten AAP MPs in Rajya Sabha, primarily from Punjab, quit the party to merge with BJP. The number (two-thirds of the total strength) also ensured that the party members retained their membership in the upper house.

While speaking on the move behind AAP exit, Raghav Chadha said, "Main unke gunaah me shaamil nahi hona chahta tha (I didn't want to be apart of their sins)".

"We didn't enter politics to make our career, but we left our career to enter politics for the nation. And if the party (AAP) is not working for the nation, it is because the Aam Aadmi Party is not the old Aam Aadmi Party," Raghav Chadha said at the press conference.

The former AAP leader also detailed the reasons for keeping a distance with the party activities, which finally ended with a rift.

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{{^usCountry}} “Since last few years, some of you were asking, 'Raghav ji, why have you maintained distance with party activities. I didn't used to say anything then. I was trying to make things better. But I will tell you the real reason today. The reason is that ‘Mai unke gunah me shaamil nahi hona chahta tha. Mai unki dosti ke qaabil nahi tha, kyui mai unke gunah me shaamil nahi tha’ (I didn't want to be apart of their sins. I was not worthy of their friendship because I was not part of their sins.)” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Since last few years, some of you were asking, 'Raghav ji, why have you maintained distance with party activities. I didn't used to say anything then. I was trying to make things better. But I will tell you the real reason today. The reason is that ‘Mai unke gunah me shaamil nahi hona chahta tha. Mai unki dosti ke qaabil nahi tha, kyui mai unke gunah me shaamil nahi tha’ (I didn't want to be apart of their sins. I was not worthy of their friendship because I was not part of their sins.)” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Aam Aadmi Party has reacted to the move calling it a “betrayal” to the people of Punjab and an attack on the Bhagwant Mann government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Aam Aadmi Party has reacted to the move calling it a “betrayal” to the people of Punjab and an attack on the Bhagwant Mann government. {{/usCountry}}

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Kejriwal, in a post on X, wrote, “बीजेपी ने फिर से पंजाबियों के साथ किया धक्का (The BJP once again betrayed the Punjabis)". Sanjay Singh said the BJP was conducting ‘Operation Lotus’ against the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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