Raghav Chadha suspension: SC suggests AAP MP to tender unconditional apology to RS chairperson

The Supreme Court on Friday suggested Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha to meet Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and tender an unconditional apology on the select committee controversy, PTI reported.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha.(PTI)

The court said that the Rajya Sabha chairperson is to sympathetically consider the apology of the AAP lawmaker and try to find a way forward.

The counsel representing Chadha told the court that the MP has no intention to affect the dignity of the House of which he is a member and that he will seek an appointment with the Rajya Sabha Chairperson to place an unconditional apology, reported ANI.

The court will hear the plea now after the Diwali vacation, according to PTI.

Chadha was suspended on August 11 during the Monsoon session of Parliament over the alleged breach of privilege.

The 34-year-old AAP MP was accused of not obtaining the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee for considering the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 that seeks to diminish the power of the elected AAP government in the Capital over services.

On a complaint by the five MPs alleging breach of privilege, the same was referred to the privileges committee and Chadha was suspended till the committee submitted its final report.

On October 30, the Supreme Court, while hearing Chadha's petition challenging his indefinite suspension, said that an indefinite suspension of a member of Parliament, especially from the Opposition, is a matter of “serious concern” for a constitutional court.

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud had said that Parliament must have voices different from the ruling dispensation.

