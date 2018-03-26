Rahul Gandhi attacks PM again for ‘sharing’ NaMo app data, says big boss Modi likes to spy on Indians

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NaMo app accusing him of misusing his position “to build a personal database with data on millions of Indians”, hours after the Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the main opposition party shared users’ information with a Singapore-based firm.

“If as PM he wants to use tech to communicate with India, no problem. But use the official PMO APP for it. This data belongs to India, not Modi,” Gandhi said in a tweet in his second round of allegations.

“Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks your location via GPS. He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians,” he added.

“Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP,” Gandhi said using the hashtag “DeleteNaMoApp”.

Gandhi on Sunday had alleged that the data of users who had installed the NaMo App on their mobile phones was shared with an American firm, a charge denied by the ruling BJP immediately.

The Congress president referred to a media report in which a French vigilante hacker, in a series of tweets, alleged that the personal data including email IDs, photos, gender and names of the users of Prime Minister’s mobile app were being sent to a third-party domain without their consent.

The NaMo app, which takes its name from the first two letters of the Prime Minister’s name and second name, allows users to receive messages and emails from Modi. It has been downloaded over five million times, according to industry estimates.

On Monday, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the Congress party of giving “all your data to my friends in Singapore” in a series of tweets attaching screenshots of the Congress’ website privacy policy listings.

“Full marks to Congress for stating upfront that they’ll give your data to practically anyone - undisclosed vendors, unknown volunteers, even groups with similar causes. In theft of all forms, Congress has never been discreet!” Malviya, who is the in-charge of BJP’s national information and technology wing, said.

Gandhi’s counter-offensive against the Modi government comes days after the BJP accused the Congress of allegedly hiring the London-based Cambridge Analytica (CA), which is in the eye of the global row for illegally harvesting personal data from Facebook to influence elections in other countries.

The Congress denied working with CA and said it was the BJP that had worked with the firm.