Rahul Gandhi attacks PM over ‘ease of doing drug business’: 'How long will you…'

In a renewed attack, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the multiple drug hauls from several ports in Gujarat including Mundra and Pupavav. In a series of tweets, Gandhi posed four questions to PM Modi on “Ease of doing Drug business”.

He said thousands of crores of drugs are reaching Gujarat, and asked “who is spreading this poison on the holy land of" Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel?

The Lok Sabha member from Wayanad further asked why has the port owner not been questioned so far despite repeated seizures of drugs.

"Why are NCB and other government agencies still not able to nab 'Narcos' running drug cartels in Gujarat?" Gandhi said, in an apparent reference to Netflix series on infamous drug cartels in Colombia.

His attack comes days after the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized drugs worth ₹1,026 crore in the international market.

"Who are the people sitting in the government of the Centre and in Gujarat who are giving protection to mafia 'friends', the Congress leader asked.

"Mr Prime Minister, for how long will you be silent, the answers will have to be given," he said.

In July, the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS) seized a huge consignment of heroin estimated to be worth ₹376 crore from a container at the Mundra port in Kutch district. The shipment was allegedly sourced from Ajman Free Zone in the UAE and it arrived at the Mundra port on May 13.

The largest seizure of narcotics in the country was reported at Mundra port in September last year when a drugs consignment weighing 3,000 kg and worth ₹21,000 crore in the international market was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The matter was handed over to the National Investigation Agency to probe terror financing angles.

