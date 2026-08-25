Rahul Gandhi defends Kriti Sanon amid backlash over Raksha Bandhan ad outfit: ‘Her choice’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday defended actress Kriti Sanon amid the recent backlash over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, saying that “what a woman wears is her choice.”

Rahul Gandhi also used the "Smash the Patriarchy" hashtag in his Instagram story backing Kriti Sanon.

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Rahul Gandhi shared Kriti’s Instagram Story on his own account and wrote, “What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom”.

The Congress leader also used the "Smash the Patriarchy" hashtag in his Instagram story backing Kriti Sanon.

The controversy stems from a recent GIVA jewellery advertisement featuring Kriti. In the ad, she is seen wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt while tying a rakhi to her on-screen brother.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon slams trolls for Raksha Bandhan ad backlash: ‘Culture and traditions are not in the neckline’

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Deep Dive Why did Kriti Sanon face backlash over her Raksha Bandhan ad outfit? Kriti Sanon faced backlash for wearing a bralette-style blouse in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, with some people criticizing the outfit as 'inappropriate' for the festival. How did Kriti Sanon respond to the criticism about her Raksha Bandhan advertisement? Kriti Sanon defended her outfit by stating that the essence of festivals lies in emotions and traditions, not in clothing, and questioned why women are judged for their attire. What message did Rahul Gandhi convey in support of Kriti Sanon? Rahul Gandhi expressed that a woman's choice of clothing is her own and urged people to stop trolling women for their fashion decisions, emphasizing the importance of freedom.

{{^usCountry}} The outfit drew criticism from some social media users, who called it “inappropriate” for a festival like Raksha Bandhan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outfit drew criticism from some social media users, who called it “inappropriate” for a festival like Raksha Bandhan. {{/usCountry}}

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Kriti had earlier responded to the backlash over her outfit, as well as criticism over her tying a rakhi to a pet dog in the commercial. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor questioned, “When will we stop telling women what to wear?”

She wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life.”

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She added, “And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Kangana reacts to ad

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut also criticised Kriti’s outfit, although she did not name the actor in her Instagram Story. Questioning the choice of attire for the Raksha Bandhan advertisement, Ranaut wrote, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

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