Rahul Gandhi demands special package for landslides-hit Wayanad

New Delhi: Congress lawmaker from Wayanad and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has called for a special package for his constituency and urged the government to declare the recent landslides in the region as a national disaster. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Twitter Photo)

Speaking during the budget session on Wednesday, Gandhi highlighted the severe impact of the disaster, emphasising the devastation, pain, and suffering experienced by the people.

“A river of mud has come down, resulting in more than 200 deaths and a vast number of missing persons,” he stated. He commended the efforts of central and state agencies, along with assistance from neighbouring states in the ongoing rescue operations. “It is heartening to see all communities, from different ideologies, coming together to help,” Gandhi remarked.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Gandhi reiterated the need for a comprehensive rehabilitation package for Wayanad and stressed the importance of officially recognizing the landslides as a national disaster. “This recognition is crucial for mobilising the necessary resources and support for the affected communities,” he added.

Despite these efforts, Gandhi emphasised the significant challenges faced by rescue teams in reaching the affected areas. “It is nearly impossible for rescue teams to even reach there,” he noted.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the landslides-hit Wayanad remains at 224, while the total number of incomplete body parts found so far has risen to 189.

Officials have stated that only through DNA examinations and identification of remains can the overall fatality figure be determined. A total of 152 people are still reported missing. The landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30 were among the most disastrous monsoon events since 2018.

Gandhi won both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies in the 18th Lok Sabha elections by a margin of over 400,000 votes and 360,000, respectively.