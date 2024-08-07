Wayanad landslides: Seven body parts found as search operations continue in Kerala

The search operations by rescue agencies in the landslide-hit villages and areas downstream of the Chaliyar river on Tuesday resulted in the retrieval of seven body parts of those who died in the massive disaster on July 30, the Kerala chief minister’s office said. An Indian Air Force helicopter, in joint efforts with the Indian Army, during the seventh day of the rescue operation following landslides that led to massive damage in Wayanad district. (PTI)

The death toll in the state’s worst monsoon disaster since 2018 remained at 224 while the total number of incomplete body parts found so far went up to 189, as the officials underlined that only through DNA examinations and identification of remains can the overall fatality figure be arrived at. A total of 152 persons are still reported to be missing.

“All areas including Punchirimattom, the origin of the landslide, villages like Mundakkayi and Chooralmala and Soochipara waterfalls and forest areas adjoining the banks of the Chaliyar river up till Nilambur were closely examined by search teams. Helicopters were used to take search teams even till the risky and dangerous Sunrise Valley area. These operations will continue tomorrow as well. Three body parts were found from Meppadi area and four from Nilambur. All possibilities to search for those who were reportedly killed in the landslide will be explored by rescue agencies including army, forest department and fire force,” a statement from the CM’s office said.

A total of 1174 personnel across multiple agencies were involved in the search operations, while 84 earthmovers were deployed at various sites. Dog squads belonging to the state police, army and the Tamil Nadu police were also present in the areas. Over 18,000 persons have registered as volunteers with the district administration to assist in rescue operations.

Read Here: Kerala CM Vijayan attacks Union min for ‘false allegations’ on landslides

At 16 relief camps housing those who survived the landslides, there were 648 families comprising of 2225 persons.

The cabinet sub-committee of four ministers, overseeing the relief operations in Wayanad, said those from the landslide-hit areas, who have lost their homes and currently housed at relief camps, will be shifted soon to unoccupied facilities including PWD quarters and private resorts. The move is being done as the camps are currently set up at government schools in the district where classes have to be restarted for students, especially those in higher grades.

“Furniture, textbooks, study materials, and school kits will be provided for the students who lost their belongings. Online classes have been started for students of schools operating as relief camps. Vellarmala School will be reconstructed under the same name as part of the comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the township,” Vijayan said.

The chief minister also announced free ration for those displaced by the landslides as well as free power supply for the next six months without having to pay any dues.