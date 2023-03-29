Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress plans to scale up protest, get other parties on board

The Congress on Tuesday hit the streets, announced a series of protest programmes, including a “Jai Bharat Satyagraha”, and indicated wider Opposition action to protest against the disqualification of former party chief, Rahul Gandhi, from the Lok Sabha last week following his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Congress workers being detained by Delhi Police at Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

In the evening, the party attempted to take out a 1km-long ”Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March” from Red Fort but clashed with Delhi Police who did not allow them to proceed to the venue.

“This is a murder of democracy. Our voices are being silenced inside and outside Parliament. Disqualifying our leader and not allowing us to walk now. What kind of a democracy is this?” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said after several party leaders were detained.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted: “Many senior leaders, along with our energetic and dedicated youth cadre were marching towards Red Fort, but the barbaric Delhi Police tried its best to stall our peaceful march. PM Modi & Shah should know, we will not step back from our fight. Bring it on!”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said 96 people were detained. “All the detainees have been released and the situation is normal,” the DCP was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, two senior Congress leaders, who did not wish to be named, said a section of the party was keen to move a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, following a proposal by a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Punjab.

However, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “More discussions are required among all Opposition parties before taking any decision.”

Yechury also hinted that the Opposition should consider bigger political actions against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders said such proposals might not get the support of all Opposition parties. “The process for unity is an evolving process. It has to be one step at a time,” party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said.

Earlier in the day, Opposition leaders, dressed in black, staged a protest in Parliament. They also disrupted the ongoing budget session in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha over the Adani issue, prompting the Speaker and Chairman to adjourn the respective sessions.

The Congress announced a series of programmes across the country against Gandhi’s disqualification.

The party held press conferences by prominent national leaders in 35 cities.

On Wednesday, a protest by SCs, STs, OBCs and minority departments is scheduled to take place in front of Dr B R Ambedkar or Gandhi statues in all district headquarters.

The Congress will also hold a “Jai Bharat Satyagraha” from March 29 to April 8 to “protest against the erroneous conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, and to express the Congress Party’s resolve to keep raising the voice of the people against the blatant loot of the people’s money and nation’s wealth by Modani”, the party said in a statement.

The party has asked all block/mandal units to hold ‘Nukkad Sabhas’ as part of the ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ and address the public on relevant issues. Social media campaigns will focus on Gandhi’s message and appeal for public support for the ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’.

TMC, the second-largest Opposition party, also announced its own programmes to protest in Parliament. It will demand discussion on the subject “Save Constitution, Save Demo, Save Parliament” in both Houses in the remaining days of the Budget session. O’Brien said party MPs will also protest in front of Ambedkar statue in Parliament.

