Rahul Gandhi fires another salvo at govt, mentions students and academics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Centre of not trusting the academic fraternity in the country and urged students and academics to ask the government why they can "no longer speak to the outside world".

"Students & academics, Please ask yourself why you are no longer allowed to speak to the outside world. Why doesn’t GOI trust you?" Gandhi questioned in a tweet.

The Congress leader and member of Parliament from Wayanad has kept up with his constant attacks on the government over a range of issues like inflation, rise in fuel prices, the border stand-off with China and the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi.

Gandhi had led the opposition offensive following the arrest of 22-year-old Ravi in the case and said the country will not be silenced.

"Your lips are free to speak. Say that the truth is still alive. They are scared, not the country," he said in a tweet in Hindi on Friday. "India will not be silenced," he had said.

Gandhi during his interaction with students in Puducherry on Wednesday had said that people were being arrested in the country "for what they think". In his reaction to Ravi's arrest, he said that the nation's character was being destroyed as people were not being allowed to talk.

"Maybe I'll get arrested for saying this... if you're shutting up the nation and frightening people and not allowing them to talk, you're destroying the nation's character," he had said.

On rising fuel prices, Gandhi took a dig at the central government after liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinder prices were hiked in Delhi earlier this week and said that the government is 'looting' from the public. "Loot from the public, Development of only two," the Congress leader tweeted on Monday.

He also shared a news clipping that reported on the hike in LPG cylinder prices. Slamming the government for an all-time rise in fuel prices, Gandhi on Saturday attached a picture of the problems suffered by common people due to rising prices of petrol and diesel and captioned it "Development of inflation".