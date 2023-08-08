Rahul Gandhi gets back 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted his old government bungalow, a day after his Lok Sabha membership was restored as per the directive of the Supreme Court. Gandhi vacated his 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow in April and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhis’ residence in the national capital following his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacating his official bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane in April 2023. (File)

Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the lower house on March 24 after the metropolitan court in Surat sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case involving a remark on ‘Modi’ surname. He was reinstated as MP by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi got an official confirmation from the Estate office for the allotment of a bungalow as an MP and, for now, he has been offered 12, Tughlak Lane, reported ANI quoting people aware of the matter. Gandhi, however, is yet to decide on taking the bungalow and MP has eight days to respond to it, according to the report.

The MP from Kerala’s Wayanad was allotted the government bungalow at 12, Tughlak Lane after he won from Amethi in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

“The people of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years. I want to thank them. There is a price for speaking the truth these days. Whatever the cost, I will pay it,” he said after vacating the bungalow in April.

In July, there were some reports that said Gandhi was likely to shift his residence to the house of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit in Delhi. Congress MP and son of Sheila Dixit, Sandeep Dikshit is currently residing in this house at B2 Nizamuddin East in South Delhi district.

Gandhi will visit Wayanad on August 12-13, his first trip to his constituency after being reinstated as a member of Parliament, party general secretary KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.

"On 12-13 August, Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be in his constituency Wayanad! The people of Wayanad are elated that democracy has won, their voice has returned to Parliament! Rahul ji is not just an MP but a member of their family!" Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a tweet.

