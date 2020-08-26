e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before

Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its annual report released on Tuesday that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic could cause a structural downshift on the country’s potential output.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gestures during a campaign rally in Nuh district of in this file photo. Gandhi said RBI has “now confirmed” what he has been talking about for months.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gestures during a campaign rally in Nuh district of in this file photo. Gandhi said RBI has “now confirmed” what he has been talking about for months. (PTI Photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took on the government over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest warning on economic contraction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying “distractions through media won’t help the poor”.

Gandhi said the central bank has “now confirmed” what he has been talking about for months and suggested a few ways to restart the economy.

“RBI has now confirmed what I have been warning for months. Govt needs to: Spend more, not lend more. Give money to the poor, not tax cuts to industrialists. Restart economy by consumption. Distractions through media won’t help the poor or make the economic disaster disappear,” the former Congress leader tweeted.

The central bank had said in its annual report released on Tuesday that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic could cause a structural downshift on India’s potential output, with the gross domestic product (GDP) likely to contract in the second quarter as well.

RBI, which on previous occasions warned that the country’s GDP is set to contract at least in the first half of the current year, said, unlike the 2008 financial crisis which was man-made, the recovery this time is likely to be different and path likely more gradual.

“The global crisis occurred after years of robust growth with macroeconomic stability; by contrast, Covid-19 has hit the economy after consecutive quarters of slowdown,” RBI said.

Gandhi, who represents Kerala’s Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, has been leading his party’s attack on the Centre over a number of issues, including the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the border standoff with China, for some time now.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, on its part, denied his accusations with senior leaders, including JP Nadda, taking on the Congress leader.

tags
top news
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.2 million, recovery rate rises to 76.29%
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.2 million, recovery rate rises to 76.29%
6 dead, over dozen injured after 2 buses collide near Lucknow
6 dead, over dozen injured after 2 buses collide near Lucknow
Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before
Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before
10 month old infant among three trapped in MP house collapse, 9 rescued
10 month old infant among three trapped in MP house collapse, 9 rescued
Battle shifting as Covid threat stalks rural India; 1st case of reinfection
Battle shifting as Covid threat stalks rural India; 1st case of reinfection
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In