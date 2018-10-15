Live: PM Narendra Modi was silent on loan waiver for farmers, says Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday began his two-day tour of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh by offering prayers at the famous Maa Peetambara Peeth temple complex in Datia.

Gandhi reached Datia district in the morning by a helicopter from Gwalior. He then went to the temple complex where he offered prayers to the deity and stayed at the ‘shaktipeeth’ for about half-an-hour.

Here are the live updates

1:45 pm IST PM has no room in his heart for oppressed, women: Rahul Gandhi PM has no room in his heart for oppressed and women. He has room only for industrialists. Mehul Bhai, Nirav Bhai, Anil Bhai, Lalit Bhai, he never calls farmers&labourers ‘Bhai’. Have you ever heard Modi ji calling poor ‘Bhai’? Never.If he isn’t in suit-boot, he isn’t ‘Bhai’: Rahul Gandhi, reports ANI.





1:34 pm IST When BJP MLA is accused of rape, no action is taken against him: Rahul Gandhi PM Modi gave a nice slogan- ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, but in UP when a BJP MLA is accused of rape, no action is taken against him. Instead protect the accuser. In reality ‘Beti Padhao’, and protect them from BJP’s MLAs: Rahul Gandhi





1:21 pm IST PM Modi govt snatched Rafale deal from HAL, alleges Rahul Gandhi HAL has protected the country for last 70 years by manufacturing various fighter aircrafts. But Modi govt snatched the Rafale deal from HAL and gave it to Anil Ambani who had no experience: Congress President @RahulGandhi #ChambalWithCongress pic.twitter.com/REkMpaTsI2 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2018





1:16 pm IST PM Modi was silent on loan waiver for farmers I have personally appealed to PM Modi to waive off loans of farmers. Before farmers used to get bonus or compensation for crop loss. But PM Narendra Modi was silent: Rahul Gandhi



