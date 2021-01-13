Rahul Gandhi to attend 'Jallikattu' in Madurai on Thursday; will lend 'moral' support to farmers, says Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Tamil Nadu on January 14, the Pongal day, and witness bull taming event 'Jallikattu'.

Gandhi would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farm laws across the country by witnessing the sport at Avaniapuram in Madurai district, according to Tamil Nadu Congress president K S Alagiri.

"The bull is a symbol of farmers and part of their lives," according to a statement issued by Alagiri.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April and May this year.

Gandhi is scheduled to arrive reach Madurai by 11 am on Thursday and will spend about four hours in the temple town. News agency ANI quoted some Congress leaders as saying that Rahul Gandhi will kick-start his party's election campaign during the visit.

Later he is likely to visit Coimbatore on January 23 and 24, ANI further reported.

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed Jallikattu with limited gathering.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also be visiting poll-bound Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The party said that Nadda would attend the 'Namma Ooru Pongal' event, a state-wide programme launched by it to reach out to the people, in Chennai.

Nadda will also be addressing Thuglak magazine's 51st anniversary function.