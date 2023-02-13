Rahul Gandhi meets family of tribal man found dead near Kozhikode hospital

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on the family members of the tribal man in Wayanad who was found dead near Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Gandhi, who represents the Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha, spent some time with the family of the tribal man and assured all possible help.

On Saturday (February 11), 46-year-old Vishwanathan was found hanging near the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, where his wife was admitted for delivery.

However, according to the family of Vishwanathan, he did not commit suicide and instead was killed by the mob, who allegedly attacked him after accusing him of theft. The family alleged that the mob killed and hung his body to make it look like a suicide.

On Thursday (February 9), the hospital staff and security allegedly beat up Vishwanathan accusing him of stealing from the bystanders.

A case was also registered in this regard on the complaint of the family members who alleged that he was lynched.

Gandhi consoled the family of Vishwanathan and said he will intervene to address the complaint of the family and ensure a thorough investigation into the matter. “A thorough investigation should be conducted. Viswanathan’s family should get justice,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi later also visited the house of a farmer who was killed in a tiger attack last month.

This was Gandhi’s first visit to his constituency after completing Bharat Jodo Yatra. In Wayanad, Gandhi is expected to address a rally of party workers later in the evening.

The Congress leader arrived at Kozhikode international airport on Sunday night where he was received by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, the leader of the opposition in Kerala V D Satheesan and other party leaders and workers.

