Rahul Gandhi reacts to video of women wrestlers crying: ‘Beti Bachao a farce!’

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday denounced the alleged misbehaviour by Delhi Police with protesting wrestlers as "shameful" and said the 'Beti Bachao' slogan of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a "farce." Posting the video of star women wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, who were visibly distraught after a scuffle with the Delhi Police on Wednesday night, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP has "never shied away from torturing the daughters of India." (Also Read | Wrestlers offer to return medals, honours; Vinesh asserts 'protest is political': 'Itni beizzati toh kar di')

“Such behaviour with the players of the country is very shameful,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. “'Beti Bachao' is just a farce! In fact, BJP has never shied away from torturing the daughters of India.”

A scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police when they were bringing in folding beds for their night stay and the on-duty police personnel stopped them. The wrestlers alleged that the police officers started misbehaving and even abused the women wrestlers.

"If you want to kill us, then kill us," a crying Vinesh said during a late-night media interaction.

"Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns, they can kill us," an emotionally drained Vinesh said.

"Where were female police officers? How can the male officers push us like that. We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment. The police officer who was drunk hit my brother," the World Championship medallist said.

Heavy security was deployed at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Thursday after a scuffle broke out late last night between protesting wrestlers and some police personnel. Delhi Police said that DCPs of all districts in Delhi have been asked to be on alert in their districts, especially in the border areas. They said that police have received inputs that a large number of people can reach Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers are protesting.

