Wrestlers offer to return medals, honours; Vinesh asserts 'protest is political': ‘Itni beizzati toh kar di’

Star Indian wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday said the honours conferred on them by the Indian government are of no use if they are being subjected to abuse and misbehaviour by the Delhi Police. The aggrieved wrestlers were speaking to the media at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after a scuffle with some police personnel on Wednesday night when some protesters tried to bring in folding cots to the protest site. The protesters alleged that a policeman was in a drunken state and misbehaved with women wrestlers. (Also Read | ‘Time to drive BJP out’: Kejriwal on ‘kill us’ remark by distraught wrestlers) Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik address the media during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(PTI)

Offering to return the honours, Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia said, “When they (policemen) were manhandling and abusing us, were they not able to see that the wrestlers are also Padma Shri (awardees)."

“It was not just me. Sakshi was also sitting there.”

“If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live a normal life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian Government,” he added.

A reporter asked Punia whether he was talking about medals won at international platforms or the honour conferred by the government. To this Vinesh intervened, “Saare le jao. Itni beizzati toh kar di hamari. Kuch bhi chhoda nahi (Take away all. You have already insulted us so much. There's nothing left).”

Several opposition parties have extended support to the wrestlers' protest against the WFI chief over sexual harassment charges. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called a meeting of its MLAs, councillors and party officials in connection with the matter on Thursday.

When asked about whether the protest has been “hijacked by political parties”, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, with folded hands, retorted, “Listen, this is political. Please get the Prime Minister to talk to us. Ask the home minister to call us. Get us justice. We are putting our careers and our lives at stake.”

