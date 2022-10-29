Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi's Kommu dance with Telangana tribals | Watch

Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:48 AM IST

In the video, the Lok Sabha MP is seen holding hands with members of the Koya tribe as they practice the Kommu dance form to rhythmical dholak beats.

Rahul Gandhi seen dancing with members of tribal communities in Telangana.(@RahulGandhi)
ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen dancing with members of tribal communities in Telangana in a video shared online after his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered the southern state earlier this week.

In the video, the Lok Sabha MP is seen holding hands with members of the Koya tribe as they practice the Kommu dance form to rhythmical dholak beats. He then poses with the dancers for a photograph; he is also crowned with a tribal headgear.

"Our tribals are the repositories of our timeless cultures & diversity. Enjoyed matching steps with the Kommu Koya tribal dancers. Their art expresses their values, which we must learn from and preserve," Gandhi tweeted.

In earlier videos Rahul Gandhi was also seen playing the dhol with local artists.

On Saturday - which will mark the yatra's fourth day in Telangana - Rahul Gandhi and his team are expected to cover over 20 km, party sources told news agency PTI. He is also due to to speak at a 'corner meeting' at the Jadcherla X Road Junction in the evening.

The Congress leader has been joined by a number of party leaders for this leg of the yatra, including actor Poonam Kaur and Osmania University students.

In Telangana, the yatra will cover 19 assembly and 7 parliamentary constituencies - spread over 375 km - and enter Maharashtra on November 7. The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, after having been flagged off in Tamil Nadu.

