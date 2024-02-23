Rahul Gandhi replies to PM Modi's 'who lost senses' swipe: ‘Naani ko nanihaal…’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on Rahul Gandhi for his recent 'drunk and addict' comment on UP youth at a rally in Varanasi, the Congress leader posted a video of a youth protest demanding re-examination and said PM Modi is misleading the youth of Uttar Pradesh about their own situation. As PM Modi in his rally spoke in Banarasi style, Rahul Gandhi retorted in the same style and said the prime minister was narrating to the grandmother the condition of grandmother's house. "Modi ji naani ko nanihaal ka haal suna rahe hai," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi was misleading the youth about their situation.(PTI)

PM Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi for ‘nashedi yuva’ remark: ‘I was shocked’

"There are protests against paper leak everywhere in Uttar Pradesh -- from Lucknow to Prayagraj. PM Modi is only 100 km away from there in Varanasi and is misleading the youth in the name of the youth only," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

'Nashedi? What is this language?' What PM Modi said in Varanasi

In his address as Modi criticised the Congress, he referred to Rahul Gandhi's recent remark and said he was shocked and surprised at the word the 'yuvraj' of the Congress used against the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The Congress was taking out their frustration on the people , Modi said adding, "Jinke aapne hosh thhikane nahi hai, wo UP ke, mere kashi ke bachcho ko nashedi keh rahe hai (those who are not in their senses are calling UP's youth addicts)"

Rahul Gandhi made the 'nashedi' comment in Amethi when he was addressing the issue of unemployment. He said he saw people lying on the roads in Varanasi drunk. Drinking, dancing past midnight on the street is the future of Uttar Pradesh youth, Rahul Gandhi said in the context of paper leak and alleged recruitment corruption.

Civil service aspirants have been protesting in Lucknow and Prayagraj against the alleged leaking of question papers of the police recruitment examination. "We are with the agitation of competitive exam aspirants going on at Allahabad Public Service Commission office. BJP does not want to complete any examination because after that job will have to be given and reservation will have to be given in the job," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted on X supporting the agitation.