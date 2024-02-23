PM Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi for ‘nashedi yuva’ remark: ‘I was shocked’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was shocked when he heard the ‘nashedi’ word used to describe the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said the prince of the Congress family said UP's youth are ‘nashedi’. "They spent the decade abusing Modi. But now they are talking out their frustration on the people. Jinke aapne hosh thhikane nahi hai, wo UP ke, mere kashi ke bachcho ko nashedi keh rahe hai (those who are not in their senses are calling UP's youth addicts)" PM Modi said strongly condemning the comment which Rahul Gandhi recently made during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Varanasi on Friday.

"Now that Uttar Pradesh is progressing, the ‘yuvraj’ of the Congress family said that the youth of Uttar Pradesh are addicts. What is this language," PM Modi said adding that no one will forget this insult of the youth by the INDI alliance. “A person who belongs to a dynasty is always threatened by the common youth force. They only like those who always praise them. And now they have another reason to not like Uttar Pradesh after Ram Mandir's inauguration. They do not like the new face of Kashi and Ayodhya. I did not know Congress had so much hatred towards Lord Ram. They can't see or think beyond their family and vote bank,” PM Modi said.

On the INDIA bloc, PM Modi said they come together before every election and then abuse each other after they get ‘nil battey sannata’. “But they do not know that this time they will have to struggle to save even their deposits. UP has also decided to give all seats to NDA. The third term of Modi will be the strongest one in which India will see a new horizon in all aspects. India will become the third largest economy in the next five years," PM Modi said.

Why Rahul Gandhi said UP youth are 'drunk, addict'

When Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Amethi when his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was passing through his former constituency, he raised the issue of unemployment. "You (the youth of the country) have no work. You are only waving posters seeking employment (he showed one such poster held by a worker standing beside him). I saw in Varanasi that young men were lying on the road drunk. This is UP's future -- drinking and dancing on the road at night. On the other hand, there is Ram Mandir. You will see Ambani, Adani there but not a backward, not a Dalit. Why? Because that is not your place. Your place is on the street begging for jobs. Their work is to count money."

It was the same speech in which Rahul Gandhi asked a media person whether the owner of his company was an OBC or a Dalit. Then Rahul Gandhi called the media person near him and said, “His owner is a billionaire and will never publish news about Dalit, unemployment. Paper leak, price rise, unemployment are your future.”