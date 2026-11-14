Rahul Gandhi joins gig workers' bike rally in Hyderabad, launches welfare scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participated in a bike rally with gig workers in Hyderabad on Saturday and launched a scheme that will allow gig workers to access information about their work, completed rides and earnings through their mobile phones.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy take pillion rides on two-wheelers ridden by gig workers during the launch of the Telangana Gig Workers Social Security and Welfare scheme. (PTI Photo)

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders also took part in the rally. Visuals showed Gandhi riding pillion on a scooty driven by a female gig worker, while Reddy was also seen riding pillion behind another worker.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the launch of the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme, he spoke about the growing importance of data in the 21st century and pointed out that gig workers in India had not been able to access their own data until now, news agency ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the launch of the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme, he spoke about the growing importance of data in the 21st century and pointed out that gig workers in India had not been able to access their own data until now, news agency ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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"The 21st century is the century of data. Data is discussed across the country; data centres are being set up. Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Uber - all of these function on the strength of data. But gig workers were not getting their own data in India until now," he said.

Gandhi added that the new law would grant them the right to access this information, with the Telangana government ensuring that details of the work they undertake, rides they complete and payments they receive would be accessible on their mobile phones.

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The scheme is a part of the Telangana platform based gig workers (registration, social security and welfare) act, 2026, passed in March this year.

The act states that aggregators can terminate gig workers only for valid reasons, which must be communicated in writing with at least seven days' notice. It also requires platforms to make timely payments and ensure a safe working environment for gig workers.

Under the act, gig workers will also be entitled to ₹five lakh accident insurance, ₹10 lakh health insurance and the government will provide wi-fi enabled rest zones, he said.

‘Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones’: Gandhi

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Highlighting the challenges faced by gig workers who travel long distances and make deliveries in the heat without proper resting facilities, the Congress leader said the Telangana government would set up Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones across the state.

These spaces would allow gig workers to take breaks during working hours.

"You move across the cities of Telangana under the sun; you deliver goods, but you do not have dedicated places to rest. So, the Govt of Telangana is going to set up Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones where you can park your vehicle, rest, sit, relax or sleep in Hyderabad and all cities of the state," he said, according to ANI.

Gandhi added that the launch of the scheme marked the fulfilment of the assurance given to the workers during their earlier interaction. "I had a meeting with the gig workers of Telangana. You shared your sorrow and pain with me. At that time, I said that the Congress party, our CM and all of us had promised you that we would take steps regarding your demands and we would make every effort to help you and protect you. Today, we are fulfilling that promise," he added.

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Gandhi also targeted BJP, saying that the ideology of BJP-RSS is aimed at benefiting big capitalists like "Adani, Ambani" while treating workers like bonded labourers, according to news agency PTI.