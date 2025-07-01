The Congress-led Telangana government has published a draft bill to provide social security and regulate the working conditions for gig workers—one of the political priorities for the party. The draft bill, named The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025, proposes a “Gig and Platform Workers Social Security and Welfare Fund”, which will be financed by the government and the aggregators. Draft bill for T’gana gig workers’ social security published

The bill stipulates that an aggregator may terminate a gig worker only by giving valid reasons in writing and with prior notice of seven days. It says every aggregator or platform shall mandatorily make pay-out with no delay and must provide and maintain a working environment that is safe and without risk to the health of the platform-based gig worker.

The bill comes weeks after Lok Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, described the condition of gig workers, who work without any social benefits, as “modern day slavery” during a debate in Parliament. In 2023, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot government became the first administration to enact a law to provide social safety to gig workers.

The Telangana bill says “The State Government shall… constitute a Board to be known as the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Board.” This board “shall, as and when necessary, notify general or sector specific social security and other benefits which shall be implemented by the Board as notified by the State Government.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that after Rajasthan and Karnataka, Telangana is the third state where legislation are being made on this issue. “It is only Congress governments that have ensured justice and better working conditions for lakhs of gig workers. Workers’ justice has been a crucial part of the Congress Party’s and Rahul Gandhi ji’s central vision - this bill is proof of that commitment.”

During the 17th Lok Sabha, the standing committee on labour—then led by BJD (now BJP) lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab—had proposed a unique identity for all unorganized workers. The panel felt that the unorganised sector-which constitutes more than 90% of India’s workforce—needs a unique ID to access targeted benefits.

The bill says, “An aggregator or platform may terminate a gig or a platform worker by following the principles of natural justice after due enquiry only by giving valid reason/s in writing and with prior notice of seven (07) days. However, in case a threat (physical or mental) is foreseen to the end consumer, the gig worker may be terminated immediately.”

It added that “Every aggregator / platform shall mandatorily make pay-out as per the contract with no delay in disbursal of pay. Reasonable working conditions. The aggregator must provide and maintain, as far as is reasonably practicable, a working environment that is safe and without risk to the health of the platform-based Gig worker.”

Based in Hyderabad, the board will be headed by the state’s labour minister, a representative of the Union labour ministry, top-ranking state officials, four representatives each from gig workers and aggregators and two civil society members.

The board will ensure registration of Gig and Platform workers, registration of aggregators or platforms, “Set up a monitoring mechanism to certify that welfare fund fee is being duly collected” and “Ensure implementation of general and specific social security schemes based on contributions made, as may be notified by the State Government and disburse the social security benefits to the Gig and Platform workers.”

Under the proposed law, a Gig and Platform worker shall have the right to register with the government “on being onboarded on any platform, irrespective of the duration of the work.”

The workers will be provided a “Unique ID applicable across all platforms, have access to general and specific social security schemes based on contributions made by them subject to minimum number of transactions/gig 12 work undertaken by the gig and platform worker with any aggregator or platforms in a quarter.”