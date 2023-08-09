No-confidence motion: Rahul Gandhi’s decision to not initiate debate stirs row

New Delhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s last-minute decision to not initiate the no-confidence debate led to a verbal spat between the government and the Opposition alliance in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the debate on Motion of no-confidence in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon session. (PTI)

Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the Congress gave a letter at 11.55am -- the debate began at noon -- that Gandhi will speak, and wondered if a problem crept up in five minutes. Congress’s deputy leader in the House, Gaurav Gogoi, who initiated the debate, argued that ministers should not reveal any discussions held at Lok Sabha Speaker’s chamber and warned that they too, could reveal what Prime Minister Narendra Modi purportedly said in the chamber.

An angry Union home minister Amit Shah rose from his seat in response, and challenged Gogoi to reveal what the PM might have said in the Speaker’s chamber. “This is a serious allegation. You should tell us what the PM said,” Shah said.

Joshi drew the Speaker’s attention and said, “You can’t make such baseless allegations referring to the Speaker and the Prime Minister. This is a serious matter.” Joshi also defended his statement and said he referred to information available in public domain and media.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla intervened to caution Gogoi. “My chamber is also a part of the Lok Sabha. Never make any statement which is not backed by truth or information,” Birla said.

The Congress had submitted a notice to the Table Office at 11.55am on Tuesday that Gandhi will initiate the debate. Congress leaders said thatGandhi’s officewas consulted before the notice was served. But Gandhi decided otherwise, said the leaders cited above, and Gogoi, who moved the motion of no-confidence against the government, opened the debate.

One Congress leader said that Gandhi wanted to “surprise” the government. Another said that Gandhi wanted Gogoi, an MP from Northeast, to start the debate, and he will speak on Thursday, the last day of the debate, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the no-confidence motion.