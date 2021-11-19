Rahul Gandhi's open letter to farmers: A promise for support in future struggles

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written an open letter to the farmers, in which the former president of the grand old party has congratulated the protestors on their “historic victory” and assured Congress' support in future struggles. His words come in light of the fact that the central government had earlier in the day decided to repeal the three contentious agriculture laws that prompted yearlong protests from tens of thousands of farmers and posed a significant political challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

In his open letter to the farmers on this occasion, Congress' Rahul Gandhi declared that the struggle is not over yet. He also asked Modi not to dare again “conspire to make farmers slaves in their own land by playing into the hands of a few capitalists”. Moreover, Gandhi reminded the premiere of his promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022 and urged him to work towards fulfilling the same.

“For this, they should also release a roadmap of future plans as soon as possible,” wrote Gandhi in the open letter that was issued in Hindi. “Prime minister, do not forget that power is a medium of service and there is no place in any democracy for plunder, stubbornness, and arrogance.”

Rahul Gandhi referred to the farmers' struggle as a ‘satyagraha’ (a form of nonviolent political resistance, most demonstrably used by Mahatma Gandhi), and said that the farmers have won despite the freezing cold, the scorching heat, the rains, and all troubles and atrocities inflicted upon them over almost the entirety of the past year. It is unparalleled in the history of independent India, the letter noted.

The Congress MP also said the Gandhian manner in which the farmers fought against “the arrogance of an autocratic ruler and forced him to withdraw his decision is a perfect example of the triumph of truth over falsehood.”

“I bow down to the sacrifices made by more than 700 farmers and labourers in this struggle,” wrote Rahul Gandhi.

In his address to the nation earlier this day, the Prime Minister said, “We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh.”

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are – The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any license-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

(With inputs from agencies)