Rahul Gandhi's 'rupee' dig at Centre as it edges closer to 80-mark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Centre as the rupee is edging closer to a historic low of the 80-mark against the US dollar. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote about the different values of the Indian currency and said, "Rupee at 40: 'Refreshing'. At 50: 'India in crisis'. At 60: ICU. At 70: Atmanirbhar. At 80: Amritkaal."

Party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the rupee crossed the age of “Margdarshak Mandal”- a group of mentors comprising veteran leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"How much will it fall further? How much further will the government's credibility fall? Wah Modi Ji," Surjewala tweeted with the hashtag #FallingRupeeDestroyingEconomy.

On Thursday, the rupee declined by a little over 18 paise to settle at 79.9975 amid a stronger greenback in overseas markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee started the day on a strong note and touched a high of 79.71 to a dollar in early trade.

However, the local unit lost momentum after the dollar surged to 24-year high levels against a basket of global currencies in early European trade, news agency PTI reported.

The rupee finally settled at the day's lowest level of 79.9975 to a dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated by 3 paise to close at 79.62 against the US currency. And on Tuesday, the rupee weakened by 14 paise to close at 79.59 against the US dollar, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced measures for international trade settlement in rupees.

