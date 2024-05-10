Rahul Gandhi ‘100% ready’ to take on PM Narendra Modi in public debate: ‘But I know him…’

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he was ready to debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on public issues but expressed scepticism about the latter's willingness to participate in such a discourse. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his readiness to engage in a debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on public issues.(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi was addressing an event titled ‘Rashtriya Samvidhan Sammelan’ in Lucknow when he was asked about the letter from a senior journalist and two former judges urging the Congress leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a public debate on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"I am 100% ready to debate with the Prime Minister on public issues on any platform," Gandhi asserted. "But I know him, he will 100% not debate with me."

Read: 'Adani-Ambani, save me': Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Narendra Modi

Former Editor of 'The Hindu' newspaper N Ram, former Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur and former Delhi High Court Chief Justice A P Shah on Thursday asked the two leaders to participate in a public debate on a non-commercial and non-partisan platform, saying they have only heard allegations and challenges from either side but no meaningful responses.

They argued that in today's digital age, where misinformation abounds, such a debate is essential to ensure an informed electorate capable of making meaningful choices at the ballot box.

“To this end, we believe that citizens would hugely benefit by hearing directly from our political leaders through a public debate on a non partisan and non commercial platform. It would be ideal if the public heard not just the questions of each side, but also the responses,” the letter said.

Read: PM Modi's claim on Rahul Gandhi's 'silence' on Adani-Ambani debunked

"A public debate such as this would, therefore, set a great precedent, not just by educating the public, but also in projecting the true image of a healthy and vibrant democracy," it added.

The three urged Modi and Gandhi to nominate a representative for the debate if either of them is unavailable to participate.