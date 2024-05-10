'Adani-Ambani, save me': Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Narendra Modi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a scathing jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, claiming the latter has sought help from industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Referring to PM Modi's accusation that the Congress had been silent over the two industrialists because of an alleged clandestine deal, Gandhi said the BJP stalwart mentioned "Adani-Ambani" in his speech after ten years. Indian National Congress party leader and candidate for Raebareli constituency, Rahul Gandhi. (AFP)

"In 10 years, Narendra Modi never mentioned the names of Adani and Ambani. He gave thousands of speeches in 10 years but he never took their names. When someone gets scared, he takes the names of people who, he thinks, can save them," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi took the name of his two friends because the INDIA bloc cornered him.

"So, Narendra Modi took the names of two of his friends (and said) - 'Save me, the INDIA alliance has cornered me, I am losing. Adani-Ambani, save me'," he said, mocking PM Modi.

Referring to PM Modi's charge that the Congress had accepted a tempo-load of money to keep mum, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP leader had personal experience with tempo.

"That is why Narendra Modi took their names. He even knows how Adani sends money in a tempo. The Prime Minister has personal experience of the tempo. Now, BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will attempt to divert your attention. For the next 10-15 days they will try to divert your attention...Don't get distracted," he added.

Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi works for only 22 industrialists.

Gandhi was speaking at a rally in Kannauj -- from where Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the elections.

Earlier this week, referring to Rahul Gandhi's oft-repeated allegation of crony capitalism, Narendra Modi said Rahul Gandhi was soft on "Adani-Ambani" because of a secret deal.

"For five years, the Congress's Shehzada kept repeating one thing. But when the Rafale issue faded, he switched to targeting five industrialists, especially Ambani and Adani. However, once the elections were announced, he stopped attacking them. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight," he said.

