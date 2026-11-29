Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday said that during the INDIA bloc's meeting with DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai over the delimitation bill, Opposition leaders urged Stalin to "defend Tamil Nadu" and block the BJP's "dirty design".

Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc urged ‘brother’ Stalin to help block BJP’s ‘dirty design’ as talks on delimitation fail (ANI) more less

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These remarks came after the meeting in Chennai concluded, with DMK chief MK Stalin rejecting the Opposition's pitch on the delimitation bill. DMK's IT wing also reiterated the party's stand on the issue in a post on X.

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Follow live updates on the delimitation bill here.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gandhi described the interaction as cordial and said the leaders had explained their position on the issue to Stalin.

“We had a very nice, cordial meeting with Thiru Stalin ji. We explained our view to him. Our view is that an 850-seat Parliament with delimitation and allowing the BJP to completely shape those 850 seats, change the nature of the constituencies in India, is not only damaging to the Indian nation, but it is also damaging to South India and particularly to Tamil Nadu,” Gandhi stated.

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Deep Dive What did Rahul Gandhi ask MK Stalin to do about the delimitation bill? Rahul Gandhi said INDIA bloc leaders urged Stalin to defend Tamil Nadu and help block what he called the BJP’s “dirty design” on delimitation. Why did Rahul Gandhi say delimitation could harm Tamil Nadu? He argued that an 850-seat Parliament could allow the BJP to reshape constituencies, changing their nature and harming South India, particularly Tamil Nadu. Why did the DMK support the delimitation bill despite the Opposition's appeal? Stalin said the bill addressed the DMK’s key demands, including no reduction in Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats and maintaining states’ existing proportional representation based on the 1971 Census.

“We requested brother Stalin, who is a staunch defender of Tamil Nadu, that he needs to defend Tamil Nadu and ensure that this dirty design of the BJP is not allowed to happen...Once the BJP reshapes an 850-seat Lok Sabha, democracy in India will be finished,” he added.

Gandhi also said that the INDIA bloc leaders conveyed three key concerns to Stalin.

"So we mentioned to him that the key issue here is the expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850, and the fact that BJP wants to use that empty space that is going to be provided to them with that expansion to completely change the nature of India's constituencies. They have already tested this idea in Assam. They have tested this idea in J&K, and they want to implement this idea in the whole of India," he said.

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'This is battle for survival': MK Stalin

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DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday described the proposed delimitation exercise as a "battle for survival" for political parties in southern states.

Stalin made the remarks while addressing the media after meeting Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders at his residence in Chennai.

Stalin said, “If delimitation is carried out based on the 1971 Census, Tamil Nadu will be adversely affected; the southern states as a whole will be affected. For political parties from the southern states in particular, this is a battle for survival. Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill.”

“There is no other alternative proposal either. Using the strength we have in Parliament, we have safeguarded Tamil Nadu's political future for the next 25 years. There is absolutely no room for making an emotional or impulsive decision on this matter,” he added.

INDIA bloc's push against delimitation bill

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The delegation, which included INDIA bloc leaders, met Stalin over the DMK's decision to support the delimitation bill during the special session of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc leaders are also scheduled to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai over the delimitation bill.

(with inputs from ANI)