Rahul Gandhi seeks withdrawal of sweeping Lakshadweep regulations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the withdrawal of the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation and Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation in the Union Territory, saying they seek to penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy.

“I request you to intervene in this matter and ensure that the above mentioned orders are withdrawn. The people of Lakshadweep deserve a developmental vision that respects their way of life and reflects their aspirations,” Gandhi said. He cited Lakshadweep’s pristine natural beauty and said its unique confluence of cultures has drawn people for generations. He added the custodians of its heritage seek to safeguard the archipelago for posterity.

“However, their future is threatened by the anti-people policies announced by the administrator of Lakshadweep, Shri Praful Khoda Patel. The administrator has unilaterally proposed sweeping changes without duly consulting elected representatives or the public. The people of Lakshadweep are protesting against these arbitrary actions.”

Gandhi referred to various orders Patel has passed since December 2020. He added the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation undermines safeguards pertaining to land ownership, dilutes environmental regulations for certain activities, and limits legal resources available to affected persons.

He said the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation, Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, and end on restrictions on the sale of alcohol was a deliberate assault on the cultural fabric of the local community. Gandhi accused Patel of destroying the heritage of the archipelago, harassing its people, and imposing arbitrary rules.

Patel has faced allegations of trying to “saffronise” the archipelago, where almost 95% of the population is Muslim.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lakshadweep unit president Mohammad Kasim on Tuesday joined the chorus of protests against the regulations. Kasim said people should be taken into confidence before announcing sweeping changes and said that he has written to both Prime Minister Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Many film personalities and artists have also joined the #saveLakshadweep campaign on social media.