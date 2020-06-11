Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi on China issue, BJP hits back

india

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 06:34 IST

The Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack against the government over the alleged Chinese intrusion in Ladakh with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue.“The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday.

He also tagged a news article claiming China has taken a hard-line during military-level talks. Addressing a virtual rally for Himachal Pradesh, BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Gandhi, saying he should understand that strategic issues involving China must not be raised on Twitter.“We want disputes to be resolved peacefully. We will say one thing very humbly that today India is the India of 2020 and not 1962. Today’s India is of a courageous leader like Narendra Modi and not of Congress leaders,” he said. Prasad said when India works to become self-reliant, it will also do so in matters of security and referred to surgical and air strikes targeting terrorists inside Pakistan during first term of Modi government.