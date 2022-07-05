‘Daro mat’: Rahul Gandhi slams threats to Karnataka HC judge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed reports of a high court judge receiving threats for his remarks against the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Karnataka.

Stating that every institution is being bulldozed by the BJP, the Congress MP said, “Each of us must stand with those fearlessly doing their duty.”

He also used the hashtag ‘DaroMat’ (don't feel scared) and shared a clip of Justice HP Sandesh speaking about an indirect threat of transfer, while adding that he was unfazed by the same.

The high court Judge made the claim of receiving an indirect threat of transfer on Monday for calling the ACB a "collection centre". He had also referred to the ADGP of the ACB, Seemanth Kumar Singh, as a tainted officer.

The judge was hearing a case filed by PS Mahesh, a deputy Tashildar for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh in a matter related to a land dispute.

In the case relating to the IAS officer, the judge equated corruption to “cancer” and said that he will protect the independence of the judiciary at all costs from such threats.

The court had, on June 29, ordered the ACB to produce details of all cases since 2016 in which the ACB had filed 'B' reports. When the case came up for hearing again, Justice Sandesh said, "I am ready for it, for the good of people. Your ACB ADGP seems to be a powerful person. Somebody has told this to my colleague. I have been informed about it by a judge. The threat of transfer will be recorded in the order."

"I don't fear anyone. I am ready to bell the cat. I have not accumulated property after becoming a judge. I don't care if I lose the position. I am the son of a farmer. I am ready to till the land. I don't belong to any political party. I don't adhere to any political ideology," he further said.

When the ACB counsel informed the court that another Bench is hearing the matter pertaining to the report on 'B' reports, a term for closure reports, Justice Sandesh said, "You have been filing B-reports on those who were caught red-handed. Why are you not furnishing details to me, while the information has already been given to the Division Bench?"

The court further said, "Are you protecting the public or tainted persons? The black coat is not for the protection of the corrupt. Officers are being extorted after threatening them with search warrants."

(With inputs from agencies)

