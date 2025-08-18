‘Rahul Gandhi will not win in Bihar…’: West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday said that Congress will not win in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. "The EC has directly conveyed that what the INDI bloc is doing is baseless, and they are not ready to provide evidence," Adhikari said.(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said that the INDIA bloc is trying to scare the voters through "baseless" claims.

"The EC has directly conveyed that what the INDI bloc is doing is baseless, and they are not ready to provide evidence. They are trying to scare the voters, but we will not be afraid. The Election Commission will work constitutionally, not under the pressure of any political party. Rahul Gandhi will not win in Bihar. There is a wave of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar there," Adhikari told ANI.

The Chief Election Commisioner of India on Sunday refuted allegations of "vote theft" by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked him to either furnish a signed affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks.

The CEC also termed the allegations of bias by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabhas as an "insult" to the Constitution of India."...An affidavit will have to be given, or an apology should be made to the country. Teesra koi vikalp nahi (There is no third option.) If the affidavit is not received within 7 days, it means that all these allegations are baseless..." CEC Gyanesh Kumar said while addressing mediapersons at a briefing at the National Media Centre in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi had on August 7 addressed a press conference in New Delhi, in which he presented Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, a part of the Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency. Gandhi alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 1,00,250 votes, including duplicate voters, invalid addresses, and bulk registrations of votes at single locations.

Rahul Gandhi further pointed out an instance of 80 people registered in a single address in Mahadevapura.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the poll body is "destroying evidence" through the directive deleting CCTV footage from polling booths. He alleged that the EC was only preserving CCTV and webcasting footage of the election process for only 45 days after the whole process is completed, unless the election result is challenged in court.