Rahul Gandhi's call for 'jitni abadi, utna haq' will kill India, warns Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his stance of 'jitni abadi, utna haq' (rights proportionate to population), saying hilly states of northeastern India with less population will be deprived of everything. Rijiju, in a social media post on X, claimed that such demand will deprive minorities of getting opportunities in nation-building.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Rahul Gandhi is playing with fire. His call for 'Jitni Abaadi-Utna Haq' will kill India,” the minister said.

“States like Arunachal Pradesh, Hilly North-Eastern States, Ladakh & thousands of tiny communities who's population are less will be deprived of everything... Difficult border areas will never get development since very few people can live in rugged mountains & unfavorable areas.. Minorities of India would never get opportunity in nation building (sic),” he added.

“How desperate one can be for power?”

Rahul Gandhi has been pushing for a nationwide caste census and greater representation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) based on their population. He endorsed the slogan of 'Jitni abadi utna Haq' saying it was a pledge of the Congress party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC SC ST are 84% there. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. 'Jitni Abadi Utna Haq' – this is our pledge," Rahul posted on 'X' on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he would prove that the new thinking of Congress will do injustice to south India and the minorities.

"Congress has now started speaking in a new language in its hunger for power. Nowadays, they are saying 'jitni aabadi, utna haq (rights proportional to the population). I would like to ask whoever has given them this sentence, did he think that he is raising questions on the basic policies of Congress. When you say 'jitni aabadi, utna haq', it means, the Congress should now state are you against minorities, Congress should clarify are you against south India," he said at a BJP rally in Nizamabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail