Rahul to begin Bengal campaign today with two public meetings

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will finally hit the campaign trail in poll-bound West Bengal on Wednesday with two public meetings in Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling districts, the party announced on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:31 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will finally hit the campaign trail in poll-bound West Bengal on Wednesday with two public meetings in Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling districts, the party announced on Tuesday.

The former Congress chief will hold rallies in Goalpokhar in Uttar Dinajpur and Matigara constituency in Darjeeling, it added.

State Congress functionaries told HT that Gandhi, the most sought-after campaigner of the party, will also travel to other districts in subsequent phases.

The former Congress president has so far campaigned in four other poll-bound regions -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and in the Union territory of Puducherry -- where the stakes remain high for the Grand Old Party.

Even though Bengal has completed four out of eight phases of polling, Gandhi will “actively” begin campaigning in the state during the last few phases to focus on the party’s strongholds, key functionaries earlier said.

The Congress strongholds in Bengal are in a few districts such as Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, and some parts of north Bengal. Polling in these seats will take place in the last three phases.

“He is definitely going. He will do a good campaign and the plans (for the same) are underway,” a key member of his team earlier said, asking not to be named.

In Bengal, the Congress is contesting in 92 of the 294 seats in agreement with the Communist Party of India CPI(M)-led Left Front. In 2016, the Congress bagged 44 seats while the Left secured 26 seats.

According to Congress leaders, CPI(M) leaders would also be invited to the party’s rallies.

In the remaining phases, Gandhi is expected to travel across Malda and Murshidabad.

