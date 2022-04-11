Raids held in J&K, Delhi, Haryana in terror funding case

Jammu & Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday carried out raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with a terror funding case, an official privy to the developments said.

The case is related to raising of funds by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terrorist organisations based in Pakistan as a part of criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and other parts of country, said police spokesman Manoj Kumar in a statement on Sunday.

“Following the investigation, corroborated by technical evidence, it was revealed that the mastermind who belongs to proscribed terrorist organisation LeT, based in Pakistan, has been facilitating and providing financial assistance to its cadres and associates to promote / further terrorist activities in the Union Territory of J&K and other parts of country,” the statement read.

“During the search operations, incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones and documents were recovered and seized,” said Kumar. The police said that the mastermind’s identity was being withheld for operational reasons and to protect the confidentiality of the person giving information.

“Based on technical evidence and banking transactions, three people have been identified and it has been confirmed that they are in constant touch with the Pakistan-based mastermind. Their locations have been narrowed down to Delhi, Faridabad in Haryana and Anantnag in J&K,” said the police.

“The investigation in the case is underway,” said police.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 120(B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13, 21 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Police Station CIK, Srinagar.

The SIA is the specialized investigating agency of J&K formed by home department last year in November to investigate cases linked to terrorism.