Railway Budget was merged with the Union Budget in 2017 | Here’s why

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the upcoming fiscal year on February 1, outlining India's financial strategy and priorities. The first unified Union Budget was presented by Arun Jaitley in 2017.( (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh))

The Union Budget, as it stands today, is a comprehensive document outlining India's expenditure and fund collection, but it was not always structured in this way.

Before 2017, the Railway Budget was a separate entity, a legacy of colonial times. It was only in 2017 that finance minister Arun Jaitley and railway minister Suresh Prabhu merged it with the Union Budget.

Why was Railway Budget merged with the Union Budget

The Railway Budget was separated from the Union Budget over a century back in 1924. It was done following the recommendations of the Acworth Committee. The practice was continued till 2016. The Railway Budget was presented a few days ahead of the Union Budget.

However, in 2016, a NITI Aayog committee headed by Bibek Debroy and a separate paper on ‘Dispensing with the Railway Budget’ by Bibek Debroy along with Kishore Desai recommended doing away with the practice of separate budgets.

Based on the recommendations, the Railway Budget was merged with the Union Budget and Arun Jaitley presented the historic combined budget in February 2017 and the practice continues.

Some of the salient features of the merger were: