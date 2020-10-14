e-paper
Home / India News / Railway Protection Force puts out new Covid-19 norms for travellers ahead of festivals

Railway Protection Force puts out new Covid-19 norms for travellers ahead of festivals

Passengers who ignore Covid-19 health protocols either on board a train or in any railway station will be punished with imprisonment or fine or both, the Railway Protection Force said in a statement.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 18:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers wearing protective face masks stand in a queue on a platform to get tested for Covid-19 at a railway station in New Delhi.
With the festive season round the corner, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued fresh guidelines for travellers on Wednesday so that they can travel safely to their destinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As more and more people are likely to travel during the upcoming festive season, the RPF has cautioned travellers that any negligence which may lead to the spread of the viral infection will be deemed as interference with passenger facilites provided by the railway administration. Any action or gesture on the part of railway passengers which may endanger the safety of other passengers is likely to be dealt with sternly by the Railways.

Passengers who ignore Covid-19 health protocols either on board a train or in any railway station will be punished with imprisonment or fine or both, the Railway Protection Force said in a statement.

Not wearing a mask or wearing a mask improperly, not maintaining proper social distance or arriving at a railway station or boarding a train after having tested Covid-19 positive will be deemed as serious negligence by the RPF.

If a passenger boards a train after giving samples for testing of the viral infection and has not yet received the result of the test, he will be considered an offender. Similarly, if passengers’ board trains after having been denied permission to travel by the health team based at the railway station that too will attract a penalty.

Spitting or deliberate ejection of body fluid or body waste in public areas and. other activities which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions or lead to the spread of Covid-19 and hamper safety in railway stations and trains will also be dealt with severely by the Railways.

Passengers who do not follow the fresh set of guidelines while travelling during the festive season will be punished with imprisonment or penalties or both under section 145, 153 and 154 of the Railway Act, 1989.

